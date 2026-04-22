World Cup 2026: How Publishers Can Win the Coverage Race

The 2026 FIFA World Cup presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for publishers – and a major logistical challenge. Here’s how PageSuite can help you deliver every result, every story, to every reader.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to be the biggest sporting event in history. Hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with 48 teams competing for the first time and matches spread across multiple time zones, the tournament will generate an extraordinary volume of news, results, and stories between June and July 2026.

For publishers, that presents a tremendous opportunity to drive readership and engagement. But it also creates a very real operational headache: how do you get late-breaking match results into your editions when print deadlines won’t wait?

The Print Deadline Problem

Time zones are the core challenge. Many publishers face early print deadlines, yet group-stage matches could kick off at 9:00 or 10:00 p.m. local time. A match that finishes at midnight leaves almost no window for sub-editors to write up results, lay out pages, and hit the press deadline.

The picture is even trickier for international publishers. European newspapers covering a 9:00 p.m. ET kick-off are looking at a 2:00 or 3:00 a.m. finish in their own time zone. Asian and Australasian titles face similar, if not greater, scheduling mismatches. The bottom line: for many publishers, some World Cup results simply will not make it into the physical newspaper.

Your Digital Edition: The Perfect Safety Net

This is exactly where your PageSuite digital edition becomes invaluable. Because the e-edition is not bound by a physical print run, publishers have the flexibility to update and enrich content after the newspaper has gone to press. Here are three practical ways to do it:

Add supplementary sports pages

Publishers can create additional pages that exist only in the digital edition. If a late-night match produces a dramatic result, your team can build a dedicated results or match-report page and insert it into the e-edition the following morning – giving digital readers coverage that the print product simply could not include.

Replace pages through the PageSuite portal

Need to swap out a placeholder “World Cup latest” page for a fully updated version once results are in? Our portal makes it straightforward for editorial teams to replace individual pages in the digital edition.

Insert HTML pages alongside your PDF edition

For publishers on our latest reader platform, there is an even more powerful option. You can embed HTML pages directly alongside your traditional PDF pages. That means you could include a live web view, a feed-driven results page, or a dynamic World Cup dashboard right inside your digital edition – blending the familiarity of the newspaper with the immediacy of the web.

Your Native App: Real-Time World Cup Coverage at Readers’ Fingertips

If you also have a PageSuite native mobile app, there are additional tools at your disposal to keep readers engaged throughout the tournament:

Create a dedicated World Cup section in your live news feed

Your CMS is already publishing World Cup stories to your website. By creating a tagged World Cup section within the app’s live news feed, every new article is automatically surfaced to app users in a single, easy-to-find location. No extra editorial effort required – the content flows through from your existing web output.

Add a World Cup tab to your app navigation

For publishers who want to make an even bigger statement, we can add a dedicated World Cup tab to the bottom navigation of your app. This tab can house a web view focused entirely on your World Cup coverage – fixtures, results, opinion pieces, and more – giving readers a one-tap destination for everything tournament-related.

Feed Editions: A Standalone World Cup Publication

Beyond enhancing your existing digital edition, PageSuite also offers a feed edition solution that allows publishers to create an entirely new, standalone publication built purely from web feeds, with no PDF required. This means you could launch a dedicated World Cup special edition, populated automatically with your latest tournament coverage, that sits alongside your regular replica edition or within your app. It’s an ideal option for publishers who want to offer readers a focused, complete edition focused solely on the World Cup, without any additional page production. Whether it complements your main edition or stands on its own as a tournament-specific product, a feed edition gives you a flexible, low-effort way to maximise your World Cup output.

The Time to Plan Is Now

With the tournament just weeks away, the publishers who will get the most out of their World Cup coverage are those who start planning today. Whether it’s configuring supplementary e-edition pages, setting up HTML inserts, or building out a dedicated app section, these features take a little lead time to implement well.

Get in touch with your PageSuite account manager now to discuss how we can tailor your digital edition and app experience for the World Cup – and make sure your readers never miss a result.