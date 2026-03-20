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PageSuite is Heading to Austin for the 2026 Mega-Conference!

Lucy Penn


We are thrilled to announce that PageSuite will be joining industry leaders in Austin, Texas, for the 2026 America’s Newspapers Mega-Conference from March 30th to April 1st.

The Mega-Conference remains the heartbeat of innovation for the news media industry. As publishers look for smarter ways to bridge the gap between traditional formats and digital growth, we are excited to showcase how our latest tools are driving that evolution.

Meet Greg Branson in Austin
Representing PageSuite on the ground will be our Strategic Product Lead, Greg Branson. Greg will be available throughout the event at the Marriott Austin Downtown to meet with clients and anyone interested in the future of digital publishing.

Greg is looking forward to diving deep into several key areas, including:

  • eEdition Strategies: How to maximize the value of your digital replica and drive higher subscriber retention.
  • Mobile App Engagement: Strategies for building “sticky” habits and delivering a seamless user experience on iOS and Android.
  • Our New Auto Layout Tool: Discover how our latest innovation, Auto Layout, is helping publishers automate content delivery and streamline production workflows.

Let’s Connect
Are you attending the Mega-Conference? We’d love to hear about your goals for the coming year.

If you would like to schedule a dedicated time to sit down with Greg to discuss your digital strategy or see a demo of our new tools, please get in touch:

Email: hello@pagesuite.com

See you in Austin!

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