Your 2025 PageSuite Product Round-Up

As we wrap up 2025, we wanted to take a moment to look back at what’s been a huge year for PageSuite products. From reader experience and accessibility to analytics, monetisation, and workflow improvements, this year has been all about making your digital editions and mobile apps more powerful, more flexible, and more future-ready.

Here’s a snapshot of what we delivered in 2025 — and why it matters to you.

📰 Edition Reader: A Smarter, More Accessible Reading Experience

This year, our Edition Reader saw some of its most impactful upgrades yet – driven by real-world testing and publisher feedback.

Highlights include:

A refreshed UI based on A/B testing with major US publishers

Faster, more resilient foundations with upgraded React and Next.js

Clearer navigation with page/article separation for PDF editions

Dark Mode and expanded archive support

Toggleable reader features so navigation can be controlled per publication

Rich embeds now supported in multi-column layouts (video, social, interactives)

Multiple programmatic ad placements per article template to improve monetisation

Front page templates in feed editions now support section mastheads and logos

CMP integration with OneTrust

And importantly, accessibility took a major leap forward with the latest update to the Edition Reader now 100% compliant with WCAG 2.2.

📱 Mobile Apps: More Insight, More Engagement, More Control

Our mobile apps evolved significantly in 2025, with a strong focus on analytics, engagement, and monetisation.

What’s new:

New analytics and engagement SDKs: Airship, Adobe, Marfeel, Pendo, Viafoura

Dark Mode support, respecting device settings or forcing dark mode depending on user preference

Section-based advertising is now supported in the feed views and article views

Subscription screen text is configurable per platform, with different options for iOS and Android

Text-to-speech audio for feed edition articlesWebview article support for richer formatting when needed

Force update capability via Firebase

Improved push notifications, topic selector, audio, and puzzles UI

Custom referrer sources for app links so you can track traffic from your apps

All of this means better insight into user behaviour – and more tools to optimise engagement and revenue.

⚙️ SDK: Faster Access, Greater Flexibility

Behind the scenes, the SDK made big strides in performance and flexibility.

Key improvements:

Read editions page-by-page without downloading the full file to save on device storage space

Multi-region publication support based on user preference

Page/article separation for PDF editions

Support for publication groups (like daily supplements)

Customisable sort order for downloaded editions – sort by date downloaded or date published

These updates help streamline the reader experience while keeping downloads lighter and faster.

🔌 Backend APIs: Powering Smarter Integrations

Our backend continued to expand, enabling richer integrations and more control across platforms.

Delivered in 2025:

Apple News output from the article extraction toolset

A unified screenshot service API to fetch the front page of your editions

Granular entitlements for paywalls and authentication

Dynamic paywall integration with the Edition Reader

Extended archive support

APIs for responsive front page images

🛠 Portal: Better Tools for Teams

Finally, our new Portal received a series of upgrades designed to save time and give teams more control. We’ll be migrating clients over to the brand new portal throughout 2026.

New and improved features include:

Publication, application, and dashboard management

A new article editing tool

Improved article extraction tools and dashboards

Live feed card configuration via a new interface to manage your app UI

Support for external advert sources to populate adverts in feed editions

Text extraction for magazine pages

Looking Ahead

2025 was a year of strong foundations, meaningful improvements, and publisher-led innovation – and we’re just getting started. Thank you for being part of the journey and helping shape what we build next.

If you’d like to explore any of these features in more detail or see what’s coming up, we’d love to talk.

Here’s to an even bigger 2026,

The PageSuite Product Team 🎉