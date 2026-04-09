The Grocer Launches New App, Powered by PageSuite

We’re thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new app for The Grocer, the UK’s leading grocery retail publication and part of William Reed, one of the country’s most respected B2B publishers.

Built on the PageSuite Platform Native App, The Grocer’s new app gives readers instant access to the latest news, insight and analysis from across the grocery and FMCG sector – all from the palm of their hand.

What’s inside the app

The app delivers The Grocer’s full live news feed, organised into clearly defined sections so readers can quickly navigate to the topics that matter most to them. Alongside the rolling news coverage, the app also features The Grocer magazine in a dedicated edition tab, giving subscribers a seamless reading experience across both digital news and their print-quality publication.

Features readers will love

Bookmarking – Save articles to revisit later

Push notification preferences – Subscribe to the topics and alerts that matter most

Dark mode – A comfortable reading experience in any lighting

Read aloud – Listen to articles on the go

Subscription authentication – Linked directly to existing subscriber accounts for effortless access

Built on PageSuite Platform Native App

Because The Grocer app is built on our Platform Native App, we were able to configure, customise and launch the app rapidly – without compromising on quality or functionality. It’s a powerful example of how our platform enables publishers to get to market quickly with a feature-rich, fully branded app experience.



We’re incredibly proud to be working with William Reed and The Grocer on this launch, and we look forward to continuing to support their digital strategy.



Interested in launching an app for your publication? Get in touch with our team to find out how PageSuite can help you deliver a best-in-class mobile experience for your readers.