Atlanta Journal-Constitution Brings Live World Cup Coverage into its eEdition

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) is giving its eEdition subscribers a richer World Cup experience this summer, with a live interactive sports page embedded directly into its daily digital newspaper – powered by PageSuite’s web eEdition reader.

Running throughout the tournament, the AJC is inserting a dedicated World Cup HTML page at the back of its sports section each day. Rather than a static PDF page, this is a fully live web view – served by sports data provider Sport Radar — that updates in real time as matches are played. Subscribers can browse all fixtures grouped by round, click into individual games to see lineups, match statistics, goals, and detailed game information, all without leaving the edition.

The feature is made possible by PageSuite’s ability to combine traditional PDF pages with HTML pages in a single seamless eEdition. Publishers on our latest platform can insert live web content – whether that’s a standalone page, a widget, or a full interactive experience – directly into the flow of their digital newspaper. For readers, the result feels like a natural part of the edition rather than a redirect to an external site.

For the AJC, the benefits are clear. By keeping World Cup content within the edition, subscribers have a compelling reason to return each day of the tournament. Engagement metrics stand to benefit too: dwell time within the sports section increases when readers can interact with live match data, and overall time on site rises when subscribers don’t need to leave to find the scores elsewhere. It also adds tangible value to an eEdition subscription at a moment when sports coverage is at its most competitive.

“This is a great example of how our web eEdition reader opens up new possibilities for publishers,” said Ross Murphy, CEO, PageSuite. “The AJC can now offer their subscribers something they genuinely can’t get from a print replica alone – live, interactive sports content sitting right alongside the journalism they already trust.”

The World Cup HTML insert is live now and will run daily for the duration of the tournament. It is the latest example of how PageSuite’s platform is helping publishers move beyond the static e-edition and turn their digital newspaper into a richer, more engaging destination for readers.