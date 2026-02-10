PRESS RELEASE: PageSuite Launches the PageSuite Agency to Deliver Custom Digital Solutions for Publishers

Kent, UK — [10.02.26] — PageSuite, a leading digital publishing platform provider, today announced the launch of the PageSuite Agency, a new service offering designed to help publishers deliver custom digital experiences and advanced solutions beyond off-the-shelf platform products.

The PageSuite Agency has been created to meet growing demand from publishers for tailored product development, AI-powered innovation, and multi-platform digital experiences. The launch introduces a ‘two paths’ approach to digital strategy for PageSuite’s clients, giving them a clear choice:



PageSuite Platform: The fastest route to market, providing proven products under a straightforward monthly licence for eEditions and mobile apps.

PageSuite Agency: A strategic build path where publishers own the codebase, control their digital future, and benefit from custom development and advanced solutions.



Combining PageSuite’s deep publishing expertise with modern engineering, UX, and AI capabilities, the Agency will support publishers looking to accelerate digital transformation and differentiate in a competitive media landscape.



Publishers can engage the PageSuite Agency for a wide range of services including:



– Custom app development (iOS, Android, tablet)

– OTT and TV app development

– Bespoke product and feature development

– AI-powered tools and workflow automation

– Integrations with editorial, subscription, analytics, and advertising systems

– UX, UI, and performance optimisation



The PageSuite Agency builds on PageSuite’s existing work with enterprise publishers, across products including custom apps and TV applications – demonstrating PageSuite’s ability to deliver highly tailored solutions aligned to publisher strategy and audience needs.



“Publishers increasingly need more than a platform – they need a partner that can build, innovate and deliver custom solutions at speed,” said Ross Murphy, CEO at PageSuite. “The PageSuite Agency formalises what we’ve already been doing for enterprise publishers for years, and expands our ability to support clients with advanced digital product development, AI, and bespoke solutions.”



“PageSuite offers a proven plug-and-play publishing platform used by leading global media brands. But we also recognise that many publishers are now reassessing long-term licensing models and looking for ways to reduce recurring platform costs.”



“Through the PageSuite Agency and PageSuite SDKs, publishers can now build once and deploy across iOS, Android, web, tablet, and TV — using PageSuite’s battle-tested technology as the foundation.”



The PageSuite Agency is available immediately to enterprise publishers worldwide.



For more information contact:

Lucy Penn, Chief Revenue Officer

lucy.penn@pagesuite.com



About PageSuite

PageSuite is a leading digital publishing platform supporting publishers worldwide with solutions across mobile, tablet, web, and multi-platform distribution. PageSuite helps publishers deliver high-quality digital experiences, grow audiences, and drive sustainable digital revenue.