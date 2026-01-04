Celebrating 20 Years – A Message from Our Founder

Today is a big milestone for PageSuite.

Today we turn 20 years old.

It’s not the exact anniversary of me leaving a well-paid job in London, but it is the point where an idea truly became a business – when it felt like what we were building might actually work.

PageSuite exists because of people, timing, and a few moments where the trajectory genuinely changed.

The spark

Over 22 years ago, I met Paul Stannard .

Paul was at Kent On Sunday and already thinking differently about publishing. He gave me the chance to sell a job board I’d built. Most people didn’t give me the time of day.

Paul did.

Through him, I was introduced to Archant, a major regional newspaper group. They didn’t want the technology for one title – they wanted it for over 100.

So we built the platform to do it.

That decision shaped PageSuite from day one: build for scale, not demos.

Turning a product into a company

When I formally formed PageSuite, Andy Copsey , who worked for me at the time, was instrumental in building the Flash (yes, Flash) reader – Andy focused on the front end while I built the backend.

As the business grew, I met Mark Godden , my CTO. Mark helped stabilise the platform and has been fundamental to almost everything we do today.

Around us, an early team formed – across engineering, finance, support, and sales – who turned a product into a real business. Without that group, the growth that followed simply wouldn’t have happened.

We grew quickly, moved into premises in Aldington (far too big at the time), and suddenly had room to think bigger.

Growing up as a business

As PageSuite matured, Ross Murphy joined to bring experience, structure, and leadership. He’s now the CEO, and that step was a key part of turning PageSuite into a sustainable, scalable business.

Along the way, people inside publishing were generous with their knowledge. Jim Taylor , IT Director at the Oldham Chronicle, helped me properly understand how newspapers actually worked – including a tour of their printing plant, which was genuinely eye-opening.

We launched the first UK iPad app with the Daily Express, and that momentum carried us forward.

The leap to the US

Then came another turning point.

Steve Lynas , SVP of Digital at the New York Daily News, got wind of what we’d built in the UK and challenged us to build their iPad app.

It wasn’t easy – but we delivered.

Shortly after, Debby Krenek reached out and invited us to Long Island. If it wasn’t for Debby, we simply wouldn’t be the business we are today. Her understanding of newspapers – and the US newspaper industry in particular – shaped our future.

20 years later – still building

Fast forward to 2026 and PageSuite technology is now used in nearly every major metropolitan city in the United States.

We work with the biggest UK national titles, including The Sun and The Times – not just on ePaper, but on solving real problems. One example is the Times Classic app, a product we loved as users and now proudly produce.

In Australia, we work with News Corp Australia and Nine, two of the country’s largest publishers – a reflection of how far the platform has come.

Today, PageSuite is a truly 24/7 business, supporting publishers across multiple time zones with over 100 staff globally, building, operating, and evolving technology that newspapers rely on every single day. We produce ePaper solutions, mobile apps, TV apps, and fully responsive digital editions for publishers around the world.

For 20 years, we’ve been told newspapers are dying. Reader habits have changed – but journalism hasn’t disappeared.

What has changed is how newspapers are produced.

That’s why we’re now building an auto-layout solution for newspapers, designed to intelligently lay out pages and automate large parts of the print process, while still keeping editorial control where it matters.

It’s about reducing friction, speeding up production, and helping publishers operate sustainably – in print, digital, or both.

Thank you

This anniversary is about gratitude.

To the people who backed us early. To the teams who built and rebuilt. To the publishers who trusted us. And to everyone who’s been part of the journey.

20 years in – and we’re still building.

Here’s to the next chapter.

Nathan