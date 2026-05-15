Roadmap Webinar: Native App – What Next?

We’re launching a new quarterly webinar series to keep our clients connected to the latest product developments across the PageSuite platform – and we’d love you to join us for the first session.

Each webinar puts one of our products under the spotlight, giving you a transparent look at what’s been delivered and where the roadmap is heading – shaped directly around the challenges publishers are facing right now.

Our first session: Native App

The first webinar focuses on the PageSuite Native App. We’ll be covering the themes we know are front of mind for publishers: driving deeper engagement, reaching younger audiences, and delivering a more personalised app experience.

We’ll walk through what’s already live, give you an early look at what’s in the pipeline, and answer your questions throughout.

Date: Wednesday 27th May

Time: 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST – approximately 45 minutes

Who it’s for: PageSuite clients & those interested in learning more about our Mobile App solution

Reserve your place →