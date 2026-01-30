Skip to page content
Return to homepage
Contact us
Company News

PageSuite to Sponsor and Present at the 2026 Mather Symposium in Dallas

Lucy Penn

We’re so pleased to be sponsoring the upcoming Mather Symposium, taking place next month in Dallas, Texas from February 25-27. The annual event brings together leading media and publishing executives to share insights and strategies shaping the future of audience growth, retention, and digital transformation.

As part of the symposium program, we’ll be joined by our client, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), to deliver a compelling case study session around a huge topic:

From Print to Digital
A Customer-First Approach to Earning Trust and Retaining Readers
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s move to stop printing a newspaper marked a pivotal moment for the state of regional news in the United States. In this session, Charlotte Parker introduces how the AJC approached the transition from print to digital and Mark Bigault, Head of Customer Experience, shares what it takes to bring a loyal print audience into a digital-only world. From audience mindset shifts to product experience and delivery, this session explores how the AJC is leading through the transition with a customer-first lens, and how PageSuite is supporting the journey through digital editions and subscriber-focused experiences designed to build trust and long-term loyalty.

Charlotte, our Director of Customer Success, and Greg, our Strategic Product Lead, will both be attending and are looking forward to connecting with fellow media leaders in Dallas and contributing to the important conversations happening at this year’s symposium.

Learn more about the event here: https://www.mathereconomics.com/mather-symposium-2026/

Industry Insights

Related News

Industry Insights

Embracing Hyper-Personalisation: The Future of Digital Publishing

Across the publishing industry, we are seeing a surge in interest around how publishers can deliver more tailored, relevant content experiences to their audiences.

Read more

Industry Insights

Age-related legal requirements for US apps

As US states push ahead with new age‑assurance laws for app stores, publishers and developers are facing fast‑moving, high‑stakes changes to how apps are downloaded, rated, and monetised across iOS and Android

Read more

Company News

Rolling Stone Launches on PageSuite’s Native App

Penske Media Corporation has been a valued client for a number of years and we’re delighted to provide the app solution for some of their iconic titles. Rolling Stone is the first of Penske’s brands to make the switch, with WWD and Variety set to follow in the coming weeks.

Read more

Ready to share your story?

Our digital publishing solutions put your content where it matters most — in front of the right audience, at the right time.

Get in touch

Secret Link