PageSuite to Sponsor and Present at the 2026 Mather Symposium in Dallas

We’re so pleased to be sponsoring the upcoming Mather Symposium, taking place next month in Dallas, Texas from February 25-27. The annual event brings together leading media and publishing executives to share insights and strategies shaping the future of audience growth, retention, and digital transformation.

As part of the symposium program, we’ll be joined by our client, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), to deliver a compelling case study session around a huge topic:

From Print to Digital

A Customer-First Approach to Earning Trust and Retaining Readers

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s move to stop printing a newspaper marked a pivotal moment for the state of regional news in the United States. In this session, Charlotte Parker introduces how the AJC approached the transition from print to digital and Mark Bigault, Head of Customer Experience, shares what it takes to bring a loyal print audience into a digital-only world. From audience mindset shifts to product experience and delivery, this session explores how the AJC is leading through the transition with a customer-first lens, and how PageSuite is supporting the journey through digital editions and subscriber-focused experiences designed to build trust and long-term loyalty.

Charlotte, our Director of Customer Success, and Greg, our Strategic Product Lead, will both be attending and are looking forward to connecting with fellow media leaders in Dallas and contributing to the important conversations happening at this year’s symposium.

Learn more about the event here: https://www.mathereconomics.com/mather-symposium-2026/