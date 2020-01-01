Introduction

We’re pleased to announce the launch of a brand new HTML5 desktop and iOS replica app solution for the Gibraltar Chronicle. The new solution sees Gibraltar’s oldest established newspaper, The Gibraltar Chronicle, launch on PageSuite’s interactive ‘Cosmo’ PDF-replica template app.

The new fully optimised app is available on tablet and mobile and boasts a number of highly interactive features, allowing readers to easily browse through the latest editions. Readers can choose from multiple reading views, swipe and jump to specific pages, utilise the search bar to locate specific content via keywords and much more.

This is an exciting step for us. The Chronicle’s core product is its print edition but, in line with trends elsewhere, many of our loyal readers want news delivered to their phones and tablets. As a small newsroom, our challenge is to offer a quality product in both print and digital. Working with PageSuite means we have a top-end ePaper and round-the-clock technical support, which in turn allows us to focus on delivering the quality journalism our readers demand. The app is stylish and retains the classic Chronicle look, while adding exciting new features that will help us build our digital presence into the future. Brian Reyes, Editor of The Gibraltar Chronicle

Their new digital offering includes PageSuite’s innovative Article View feature which allows readers to tap on an article to open it in an optimised ‘pop up’ window on mobile and tablet. This view lets users seamlessly swipe through articles within your app, share content, view engaging image galleries within articles and adjust the text size giving your readers a better reading experience.

The daily newspaper is locked down via PageSuite’s subscription platform. Requiring readers to purchase a weekly or monthly subscription to view the ePaper and drive digital revenues.

The Gibraltar Chronicle was established in 1801 and has been in print continuously since then, the new solution is now available to view online and download on iOS tablet and mobile devices.