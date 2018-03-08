Weatherbys Launch Special Cheltenham Festival Edition

For the first time in its successful print-only 19-year history, The Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide is being produced as a digital e-book.

The digital guide replicates the print edition, however, includes additional exclusive editorial articles and utilises the added functionality that comes with a PageSuite digital product. The digital guide is viewable on mobile, tablet and web browser and is available to download as a PDF, enabling offline viewing.

Weatherbys have chosen to add PageSuite’s innovative article pop-up feature, allowing readers to view articles in a mobile-friendly view, enhancing the user experience. The in-depth 200+ page guide also makes use of revenue generating features such as clickable advertising, sponsored interstitials and intuitive clickable betting sections allowing readers to place bets via SkyBet directly from the guide.

“Our Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide has been a firm favourite with punters for many years and we are delighted we can now offer a Digital version using the PageSuite platform. “Being able to consume on desktop, tablet or mobile, as well as being able to access within a couple of minutes of purchase, have been two key features our customers have enjoyed.” “We are already looking forward to producing our Aintree & Punchestown Festivals Betting Guide with PageSuite, as well as developing and enhancing our Cheltenham Guide for 2019.” Ben Roe, Marketing & Product Development at Weatherbys

The digital guide is available to download now.

Weatherbys is a leading name within the racing world, administering British racing on behalf of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), including ownership registrations, receiving and processing entries and declarations, generation of pre-race data and providing financial services.