PageSuite Holdings Launch SixPorts!

We’re extremely excited to announce the launch of our brand new sister company, ‘SixPorts’. SixPorts will become the ‘custom development’ arm of PageSuite Holdings, specialising in designing and developing all custom app and digital projects across a range of business sectors.

This move will enable PageSuite to focus on our core product range of ePapers, Feed and PDF-driven Template Apps and Edition-Based Apps for clients across the publishing and media sector.

As well as specialising in custom mobile solutions, SixPorts will also be investing a lot of time and research into developing innovative solutions for new technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Voice Technology.

Ross Murphy, CEO of PageSuite and SixPorts said; “We’re really excited to launch SixPorts into the marketplace and offer businesses unique mobile solutions to help drive their sales and marketing strategies. This move also means that we can ensure more focus is placed on maintaining and developing the core PageSuite product range.”

If you have a requirement for a custom mobile solution or want to utilise the latest Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality or Voice Technology please contact hello@sixports.com to start discussions. Alternatively, you can find out more here: www.sixports.com