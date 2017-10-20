PageSuite to Exhibit at the Mega-Conference

Later this month PageSuite will be exhibiting in San Diego for the 2018 Mega-Conference! We are already looking forward to networking with fellow industry professionals and showcasing our latest solutions.

Find our Digital Specialists at the event from 26th-28th February at booth 206 showcasing our latest desktop, tablet and mobile digital publishing solutions.

As well as showcasing some of our latest solutions we’ll also be talking attendees through some of our recent client launches. We are in the process of launching ePaper and app solutions for some of North America’s largest publishing groups and cannot wait to showcase these!

If you would like to meet up at the event and discuss your future digital publishing strategies just drop us an email, we would love to meet with you.