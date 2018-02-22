GDPR Update

The deadline for compliance with the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is fast approaching. PageSuite, like many other businesses, have been busy implementing new processes to meet the new regulations in time for the 25th May deadline.

The GDPR regulates the “processing” of data for all EU individuals, which includes collection, storage, transfer, or use. Therefore, PageSuite is actively working to put the correct procedures in place which is requiring some necessary changes to our systems ensuring that we are within compliance of the regulation.

We have already identified a number of areas that will be affected and are currently making the necessary changes. We will be following up on this post with more detail as these new procedures are implemented, contacting you via email alerting you of any action you may need to take.

If you have any further questions, feel free to contact us.

