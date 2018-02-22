Header image of GDPR Update

February 22, 2018 | Shaun Bremner

GDPR Update

The deadline for compliance with the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is fast approaching. PageSuite, like many other businesses, have been busy implementing new processes to meet the new regulations in time for the 25th May deadline.

The GDPR regulates the “processing” of data for all EU individuals, which includes collection, storage, transfer, or use. Therefore, PageSuite is actively working to put the correct procedures in place which is requiring some necessary changes to our systems ensuring that we are within compliance of the regulation.

We have already identified a number of areas that will be affected and are currently making the necessary changes. We will be following up on this post with more detail as these new procedures are implemented, contacting you via email alerting you of any action you may need to take.

If you have any further questions, feel free to contact us.

Read our previous post on GDPR.

Sectors

Newspapers

B2B Magazines

B2C Magazines

Corporate

Products

ePaper

Apps

Custom Apps

Innovations

Resources

News

Brochures

White Papers

Webinars

FAQs

Spotlight

Article View

Advertising

Subscriptions

Company

About Us

Meet The Team

Careers

Contact

Contact Us

Copyright © 2018 PageSuite Limited

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Sitemap