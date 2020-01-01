The Australian Jewish News announced the launch of a brand new app and ePaper as part of their plan to enhance their existing digital offering.

We replaced their existing app with a new feed-based app which provides their reader’s with more regular content in-between weekly editions. It combines the latest content direct from the AJN website with their weekly print replica edition to offer readers a choice of viewing styles.

“We did extensive research to find a replacement for our existing digital platform, which was proving to be more and more limited. PageSuite offered us a multi-platform solution that supported our current subscriber base but also gave us the opportunity to break news throughout our community with its news feed capability. We get 24/7 support from PageSuite – important to us due to time zone differences, and have developed a great working relationship with the team.” Rod Kenning, General Manager of The Australian Jewish News.

The ePaper element of the app is locked down and requires readers to purchase a weekly, 6-month or annual subscription. However, the feed content can be read without a subscription being required. Many publishers are opting to use this revenue model to drive digital revenue.

The desktop ePaper solution also requires a subscription and can be viewed on desktop, mobile and tablet devices via a web browser. Both the desktop ePaper and the ePaper component of the app utilise PageSuite’s Article View feature which means that readers can tap or click on an article to open it in an optimised pop-up window. As well as providing an optimised reading experience the Article View feature also provides additional advertising opportunities for publishers.

AJN will be able to take advantage of our range of tools, such as text push notifications, to help drive traffic and alert readers of breaking news stories. Both the app and ePaper also include regional editions and supplements. Both are now live and the app can be downloaded to iOS or Android devices.